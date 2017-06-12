Paproota – PAP024 DUB COMPILATION VOL.5

Paproota.org presents the next part of the international release Paproota Dub Compilation. It contains arranged into two sub-albums 24 tracks produced by 35 cooperating artists. From its first sounds until the last one, easy to be felt there is a monolithic project binding original productions with their characteristic styles. Because of its multiplicity, the statement that it completely represents the current directions in dub music is fully justified. Traditionally it is available for free in lossless quality on digital media. You are welcome!

