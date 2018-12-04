Netlabels / Collectifs

The Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic Scandal – The Land of the Lush

3 commentaires

Si vous aimez l’électro-funk, un poil dub, voire reggae, avec des notes jazzifiantes, cet album est pour vous !

3 réflexions sur « The Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic Scandal – The Land of the Lush »

  1. Je me suis régalée avec cet album, merci Aisyk !
    Il est très travaillé, il passe aussi bien en « fond » qu’en écoute plus attentive, c’est vraiment agréable. 😉

