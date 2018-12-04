The Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic Scandal – The Land of the Lush

Si vous aimez l’électro-funk, un poil dub, voire reggae, avec des notes jazzifiantes, cet album est pour vous !

<a href="http://jumpsuitrecords.bandcamp.com/album/land-of-the-lush">Land of The Lush by The Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic Scandal</a>

