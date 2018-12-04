Netlabels / Collectifs The Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic Scandal – The Land of the Lush 4 décembre 2018 aisyk 3 commentaires Si vous aimez l’électro-funk, un poil dub, voire reggae, avec des notes jazzifiantes, cet album est pour vous ! <a href="http://jumpsuitrecords.bandcamp.com/album/land-of-the-lush">Land of The Lush by The Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic Scandal</a> Si vous aimez l’électro-funk, un poil dub, voire reggae, avec des notes jazzifiantes, cet album est pour vous ! Land of The Lush by The Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic...
3 réflexions sur « The Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic Scandal – The Land of the Lush »
Je me suis régalée avec cet album, merci Aisyk !
Il est très travaillé, il passe aussi bien en « fond » qu’en écoute plus attentive, c’est vraiment agréable. 😉
J’ADOOORE !!!
ça part dans ma collection bandcamp directement, très bonne découverte 🙂